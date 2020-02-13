’Send roses not texts’ on digital message boards throughout Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says it’s sending a valentine to all drivers on Ohio roads.
The message, “Send roses not texts, ❤️ ODOT", is being displayed on more than 130 digital message boards throughout the state.
ODOT wants drivers to stop texting so everyone can make it home safely.
ODOT has also used the message boards to send cheerful holiday safety messages like “Santa needs the left lane tonight” and “Deck the halls, no phone calls, fa la la la la.”
Did you know you can submit a safety message to ODOT and it may end up on one of its freeway message boards? Click here to see the rules and send your message for consideration.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.