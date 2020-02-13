Teen struck by vehicle in Springfield Township

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A teen has been struck by a vehicle in Springfield Township, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.
It happened around 7:25 a.m. near the intersection of Daly Road and Madeleine Circle.
Police say both roads are shut down.
At least one person was taken to UC Medical Center, according to dispatch.
Two medics are on the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Watch FOX19 NOW and monitor all of our digital platforms for the latest developments.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.