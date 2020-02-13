Tempur Sealy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) _ Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46.2 million.
The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.37 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.
The mattress maker posted revenue of $871.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $775.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $189.5 million, or $3.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.11 billion.
Tempur Sealy shares have increased nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 75% in the last 12 months.
