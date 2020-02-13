They’re back! Cherry ‘thing-a-lings’ go on sale today

BATESVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - Part doughnut and part fritter, the famous cherry “thing-a-lings” are now taking over an Indiana town.
Schmidt Bakery in Batesville, Indiana cranks out the famous treats to celebrate Presidents’ Day, but you can only get a hold of these sweet, crunchy fried treats during President’s Day weekend through Monday.
Employees at Schmidt’s Bakery said the tradition comes from the story of George Washington chopping down a cherry tree. The thing-a-ling is made like a fritter, but with fresh cherries.
The bakery opened in the 1960s and has been making these delectable cherry-filled treats for decades.
Get ‘em while they’re hot - because after Monday, thing-a-lings will go away until next Presidents’ Day.
