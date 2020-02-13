Warning for online shoppers about fake delivery scams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The holidays may be over, but scammers are still targeting online shoppers looking for deals.
When you shop online, you usually get an email that lets you know your order has shipped.
But scammers are getting creative by sending emails to shoppers that claim there is a problem with their order.
The Better Business Bureau says these delivery scams often use real company logos or business and company names that look legit.
If you get an email that claims your package can’t be delivered, check the notice carefully before you click on any links.
If you click on a link, your computer could become infected with malware. Instead of clicking on any links, hover your mouse over them to see where the link would take you.
The BBB also has a warning about fake missed delivery tags.
The scammer puts a notice on your door that says to call to reschedule delivery.
This can be a ruse to get you to give scammers your personal information.
The BBB suggests:
- Request a signature for deliveries
- If you get a missed delivery tag, inspect it carefully for authenticity
- Keep track of what you ordered and estimated delivery dates
- If someone claims to be from a delivery company, never give them personal information they don’t need, like your credit card or social security numbers
If you feel you could be a victim of a scam, you can report it using the BBB Scam Tracker or contact the BBB of Cincinnati at (513) 421-3015.
The Ohio Attorney General also has a form where you can report a scam or you can call the attorney general’s office help center at 1-800-282-0515.
