Woman nearly killed, car totaled on I-75 after semi crashes into her, flees scene

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Downtown Cincinnati woman is asking for the public’s help identifying a driver who struck her on the highway Monday, nearly killing her, then fled the scene.
The victim has asked to remain anonymous.
The accident happened on I-75 Monday round 11 a.m. by the 7th Street exit. Police say a semi-truck improperly changed lanes, striking the victim’s car.
The victim, a nurse and a mother, explains she could sense something was about to happen just before the crash.
She says she had to act quickly to save her own life, jumping into the passenger seat to avoid being crushed. Still, she suffered a torn ACL in the crash, and her 2017 Hyundai Elantra is now totaled.
“I did not have on my seatbelt, of course, because I wouldn’t have made it into the passenger seat,” she told FOX19 NOW. “But if I didn’t make it into the passenger seat, I probably wouldn’t be here today.”
A passerby would come to her aid and call 911.
“Maybe he fell asleep,” the victim said of the truck driver. “Maybe it was raining. I just don’t know. But I feel like he had to know he hit me, and then you left me.”
Police have nothing to go on, unfortunately. The semi fled the scene, and the victim can’t remember the details of the truth.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
