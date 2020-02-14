Arctic cold start Friday, warm-up coming

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bundle up as you head out Friday: Arctic cold air is back.
Temperatures are in the teens with single digit wind chills for most areas.
Some locations in wide-open spaces in our north and northwest communities will see wind chills in the single digits below zero.
We could see some snow flurries blow around by daybreak.
Later, temperatures won’t warm up much on this Valentine’s Day.
The high will struggle to reach the mid-20s this afternoon and temperatures overall will remain below freezing through noon Saturday.
The low Saturday morning will fall into the teens, but the sun will return and the high will wind up in the low 40s.
The low Saturday night will be 33 and the high will reach the mid-40s by Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.