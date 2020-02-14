Attorney: Officer who stopped CPD captain accused of drunk driving was ‘trolling for a DUI stop’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The attorney of Cincinnati Police Department Captain Amanda Caton, who was charged with an OVI Monday, says she’s not guilty.
Dashcam video released Tuesday shows Caton and her husband being pulled over by Loveland police shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The officer who stopped them reported Caton, who was driving, crossed the center line. He reportedly followed the car for a few minutes before pulling them over.
Caton’s lawyer, Steven Adams, tells FOX19 NOW this was a “bad stop and a bad arrest.”
“She’s presumed innocent. She is innocent,” Adams said. “The state has the exclusive burden of proof to prove her guilt. I don’t believe they’re gonna do it because, frankly, when you look at that evidence, it’s weak.”
Among that “weak” evidence, apparently, is the officer who stopped Caton, who Adams says was “trolling for a DUI stop.”
Adams also says the officer jumped to conclusions by say Caton’s speech as “slurred," her eyes as “bloodshot,” and her breath as smelling strongly of alcohol, as he did in his incident report.
“Watch the video closely,” Adams enjoined. “Listen to it. When I listen to the video, he’s stuttering and slurring much more than she ever did.”
As for the infamous comment made by Caton—"Does it help that I’m a police officer?"—Adams says it wasn’t Caton trying to get out of a ticket.
Adams also says his client never admitted to having any drinks that night.
