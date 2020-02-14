CPD captain accused of OVI expected in court

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police captain charged with OVI is expected to make her first court appearance in the case Friday morning.
Amanda Caton, 55, is scheduled to appear for an 8:30 a.m. arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court.
Magistrate Christopher Bazely will preside.
Caton’s lawyer, Steven Adams, said Thursday she would plead not guilty. He called it a “bad stop and a bad arrest.”
“She’s presumed innocent. She is innocent,” Adams said. “The state has the exclusive burden of proof to prove her guilt. I don’t believe they’re gonna do it because, frankly, when you look at that evidence, it’s weak.”
Adams said the officer who stopped Caton was “trolling for a DUI stop.”
Dashcam video released Tuesday shows Caton and her husband being pulled over by Loveland police shortly on Loveland Miamiville Road just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police reported Caton, who was driving, crossed the center line. An officer followed their vehicle for a few minutes before pulling them over.
Officials with the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office said this week they are reviewing the arrest.
That is a routine move for all cases that come before their office, said Tom Scovanner, an assistant prosecuting attorney who is chief of the municipal division.
