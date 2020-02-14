Cold, overnight, warming for the weekend with increasing cloudiness

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This morning was the coldest in Cincinnati since November 13th when the low was 10°. Low temperatures in the teens have been rare this cold season.
Tonight will be mostly clear and not quite as cold with many areas bottoming out in the 15° to 19° range. Cloud cover will be increasing from the west and locations west of the city will get the clouds first and that will slow the temperature fall. East of the city look for temperatures to drop into the 10° to 14° range.
Cloud cover will increase tomorrow and from morning through Sunday the sky will be mostly cloudy but the air will warm.
The next rain arrives Monday late night and continues into late Tuesday. After that it looks quiet for a while.
