Family looking for irreplaceable necklace containing ashes of deceased brother

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown woman is searching for a necklace belonging to her 13-year-old daughter that holds profound significance for them both.
Cameron Baker died suddenly by suicide in August 2018. He was 19 years old at the time as well as a student and employee of Miami University, according to Cameron’s mother, Kim Baker.
Monday would have been Cameron’s 21st birthday.
Cameron and his younger sister, Clara, were “very close," Kim says.
“She describes the loss of her brother as not only losing a brother, but her best friend,” Kim told FOX19 NOW.
“Well, for someone my age, it’s really painful for someone to lose their brother, someone they really care about,” Clara Baker said.
For her part, Kim says losing Cameron was “probably the worst thing that’s ever happened to me in my whole entire life."
The necklace, says Kim, is one of two given to each of Cameron’s younger sisters as a way for them to remember him. They contain Cameron’s ashes.
But right now, one of them is missing.
Clara reportedly lost it at Franklin Junior High School when she removed it for gym class. The last place she saw it, her mother says, was on the bleachers in the gym.
The school says they have video they can review, but they say they have not reviewed it yet. Thursday morning the vice principal told Kim he would try to look behind the bleachers.
The school did tell her that Anderson Funeral Home is willing to donate a replacement necklace, but it wouldn’t be the same.
“The only ashes we have to put in it are ashes her sister has in her necklace,” Kim said.
The school did relay news that Anderson Funeral Home is will to donate a replacement necklace but the only ashes we have to put in it are ashes her sister has in her necklace.”
If you know where the necklace might be, you’re urged to call Kim Baker. She can be reached at 513.435.7139.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.