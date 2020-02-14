Family searching for dog that went missing following a fire at their home

Springfield Township, Ohio (FOX19) - A Tri-state family is searching for their missing puppy after a devastating fire tore through their home Wednesday.
The fire happened overnight on Gracewind Court in Springfield Township.
It’s unclear right now what caused the fire, but it has displaced a family of seven, leaving them without most of their belongings.
Irene Kramer, who lives in this house, says shortly after she went to bed, she woke up to what she thought was the sound of her kids wrestling outside of her door.
“I opened the door and I asked them, like, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ And I heard them screaming, ‘The house is on fire mom! The house is on fire,'” Kramer told FOX19 NOW.
Kramer says one of her sons had to jump out of a second story window to get out of the home. The other was on a bed that was in flames.
“It was horrible. As soon as I opened that bedroom door, the flames hit me," Kramer said. “It was like a big gust of flames came charging at us.”
Not everyone was home at the time, but everyone inside got out okay.
“It’s devastating," Kramer said. “Our life is here. Seventeen years of our kids’ life is here.”
Devastating, says Kramer, because all of the family’s belongings are gone. But it’s even worse, she adds, because one of their four dogs is missing too.
Gus, a 10-week-old black-and-tan German Shepherd, hasn’t been seen since before the fire broke out.
We’re told the pup has a brown circle on the right side of his face.
“Really and truly, we would really like to know that he’s okay and get him back if possible," Kramer said.
Kramer explains firefighters searched the home looking for Gus, but still no sign of him.
She says she even went back on Thursday and searched through the ruble again to try and find him, but she didn’t have any luck either.
As the family is trying to figure out where to go from here, they say they won’t stop trying to find Gus.
If you’ve seen Gus or think you’ve seen Gus, Kramer says to please reach out to her on Facebook.
