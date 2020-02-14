Fifth person arrested in connection with death of Centerville student

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a fifth person has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 2019 murder of a Centerville student.
Mason Trudics, 18, and Logan Dean, 16, were found shot outside a home in Turtlecreek Township on Dec. 14 shortly after 2:45 a.m.
Dean sustained critical injuries but survived, but Trudics died from his wounds.
Dean, 16, along with Kayla Carmack, 17, Dakota Cox, 18, and Jacob Hicks, 16, were charged in connection with Trudics’ murder on Dec. 17.
The sheriff’s office says detectives arrested a fifth person, Jackson Paul Pelphrey, 16, of Centerville on Friday.
Pelphrey’s being held in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.
Detectives have previously described the crime as a kidnapping plan gone awry.
The shooter has not been charged.
