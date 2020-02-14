Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Riding a seven-game winning streak and alone atop the Big Ten Conference standings, No. 9 Maryland seeks to keep the momentum going at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Terrapins were winless on the road and mired in a two-game skid before getting on their current roll behind sophomore forward Jalen Smith, who has had a double-double in seven straight outings. The Spartans stopped a three-game slide by beating Illinois on Tuesday. In another big game Saturday, Rutgers looks to stay unbeaten at home in a matchup with Illinois, which has lost three in a row. Also, surprising second-place Penn State hosts skidding Northwestern.