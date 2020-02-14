Inmate visitation to resume Saturday at Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Inmate visitation in the south building of the Hamilton County Justice Center will resume Saturday.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says one of the elevators in the south building has been repaired and is back in service.
Neil says visitation will return to normal operations beginning Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Elevators 7 and 8 in the south building and elevator 3 in the north building were placed out of service for maintenance Jan. 22.
Repairs began on Monday, Feb. 10.
Neil said the elevators had to be placed out of service for maintenance due to a short supply of available parts for the repairs.
