Kenton Co. Prosecutor checking unsolved rape cases for match with serial rapist indicted Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Days after Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced charged against an alleged serial rapist, Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders is trying to determine if the man’s DNA match any cold cases across the river.
William Blankenship, 55, was indicted Tuesday on three counts of burglary, four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
He’s accused of breaking into three homes in the Mt. Washington/Anderson Township area from 1999-2001 and raping three separate victims, once by dragging a 14-year-old girl from a tent sleepover with friends and attacking her in a nearby field.
DNA testing what led to the indictment, Deters said, with prosecutors leveraging databases created by genealogy companies.
Now Sanders is doing the same, going back through unsolved rape cases from decades prior to see if Blankenship is connected to any of them.
“After running through their evidence and what Joe (Deters) anticipated their case would contain, I reached out and contacted the Kentucky state police crime lab, asked them to look for any cases they have outstanding that would match Mr. Blankenship’s DNA,” Sanders explained.
Deters had choice words for Blankenship Tuesday, calling him “beyond horrible” and a “pig.”
“He needs to go to jail for the rest of his life,” Deters said. “He’s raping little girls.”
Sanders says there are dozens of unsolved sexual assault cold cases in Kenton County
“I know they’re all back looking at their old files seeing if there’s anything that might match Mr. Blankenship,” Sanders said of police agencies in the county.
Asked if this could give some grieving families hope, Sanders says it’s possible.
“I think it should be inspiring to any victim of sexual assault that law enforcement never gives up on your cases.”
