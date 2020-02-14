Man faces rape, kidnapping and sexual battery charges, court documents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Court documents say a man knowingly forced a woman to engage in sexual contact with him by holding her down and punching her in the face with a closed fist.
The affidavit says Jamal Richardson, 26, was arrested Wednesday in relation to the crime that happened on or around Nov. 16, 2019.
Richardson is facing three counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of sexual battery.
He is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
