Mayor John Cranley ‘exploring run for governor’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Friday, Mayor John Cranley announced he’s exploring a run for governor.
“I am exploring a run for governor because Ohio is falling behind and must do better. For years, Ohio’s middle class has been shrinking under the weight of the State’s failed policies. Cincinnati’s comeback, population and job growth that buck Ohio’s overall track record, is a better way forward,” Cranley said in a statement.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Cranley is officially beginning to raise money and build a campaign, hoping an early start can help him build enough momentum to compete in a state where Republicans have dominated for a decade.
Cranley was on city council from 2000-2009.
He beat Roxanne Qualls to become mayor in 2013 and won a second term in a race against Yvette Simpson
