Myles Garrett doubles down, says Rudolph used ‘N-word’ during on-field fight
Myles Garrett missed Cleveland's final six games last season after he attacked Steelers QB Mason Rudolph. (Source: AP Foto/David Richard)
By John Deike | February 13, 2020 at 11:15 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 6:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett doubled down and alleged that Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph used the “N-word," which, he says, sparked the on-field brawl in November at FirstEnergy Stadium, ESPN reports.

“He called me the N-word,” Garrett told Outside The Lines’ Mina Kimes. “He called me a ‘stupid N-word.’ ”

The NFL suspended Garrett for the final six games of the 2019 season for ripping Rudolph’s helmet off and striking him in the head with it during the Browns’ 21-7 win on Nov. 14.

The incident also cost Garrett about $1.2 million in pay and nearly $50,000 in fines.

Garrett was reinstated by the NFL this week.

