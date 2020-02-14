Ohio River in minor flood stage

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio River in Cincinnati is in minor flood stage Friday morning.
The river stands at 52.9 feet, just over flooding stage of 52 feet. It rose above flood level late Thursday.
The river remains under under a Flood Warning until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
It will continue rising to near 54.6 feet by Saturday night.
The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday.
At stages near 55.0 feet, backwater flooding continues to affect much of northern Kentucky, southwest Ohio and southeast Indiana.
Low-lying roads near the river continue to flood, with much of Anderson Township, the East End and California near the river affected.
Flooding begins to affect sections of Route 52 in southeast Hamilton and Clermont Counties.
Low-lying roads in Bromley and Ludlow also flood.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.