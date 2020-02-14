Ohio River surpasses flood stage

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio River is now in minor flood stage.
The Ohio River in Cincinnati surpassed flood stage overnight.
The river stands at 52.9 feet, just over flooding stage of 52 feet. It rose above flood level late Thursday.
The river remains under under a Flood Warning until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
It will continue rising to near 54.6 feet by Saturday night.
The river is not expected to fall below flood stage late Monday.
At stages near 55.0 feet, backwater flooding continues to affect much of northern Kentucky, southwest Ohio and southeast Indiana.
Low-lying roads near the river continue to flood, with much of Anderson Township, the East End and California near the river affected.
Flooding begins to affect sections of Route 52 in southeast Hamilton and Clermont Counties.
Low-lying roads in Bromley and Ludlow also flood.
Riverview East Academy in Sedamsville on Cincinnati’s west side is closed Friday due to flooding.
So are the following streets:
- Kellogg Road between Sutton Road and Four Mile Road
- Eight Mile Road from Hopper Road to Old Kellogg Road
- Four Mile Road between Kellogg Road and Gwendolyn Drive
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.