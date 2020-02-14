Police search for vehicle in relation to Walnut Hills homicide

February 14, 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are searching for a 2011 Ford Fusion in relation to a homicide that occurred in Walnut Hills Feb. 2.

Police say the 4-door vehicle is blue/gray, has an Ohio license plate number of K070964 and a VIN of 3FAHP0HG3BR293398.

The vehicle may be parked with the license plate removed or replaced, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

