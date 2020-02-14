Report: FC Cincinnati coach being investigated for allegedly using racial slur

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans is “stepping away” from the team after he was accused of using the N-word, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The team began investigating when it was notified by Major League Soccer which received a complaint from the Major League Soccer Players Association, the Enquirer reports.
When asked about the incident by FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding, Jans said he was singing along with music in the locker room.
The complaint says a second incident occurred before the Oct. 6, 2019, game against D.C. United when Jans allegedly made inappropriate comments about slavery, according to the Enquirer.
FC Cincinnati released this statement on Friday:
"FC Cincinnati was founded and operates with three core values: (1) being inclusive and family-friendly, (2) having a strong and visible presence in the community, and (3) winning on the field.
When club leadership was made aware of the allegation, we were very surprised as building a caring and committed culture has been a focus of Ron’s leadership.
We want to fully understand the nature of the incident and allow for an environment for our players to speak freely to any locker room issues. Therefore, while both the Club and Major League Soccer work together, Ron will step away from the team during the investigation.
While the investigation is undertaken, the Club is also committed to ensuring every member of the club has a deeper appreciation and awareness for differences in cultures and backgrounds and will institute training for every member of the organization.
The Club will not have further comment on this matter until the conclusion of the joint investigation with MLS."
And this statement was released by Major League Soccer:
“Major League Soccer has been informed of a complaint filed with the MLS Players Association regarding FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans. The MLS league office, in cooperation with FC Cincinnati, has begun an investigation into the matter. Jans has stepped away from his coaching duties with the team while this matter is being investigated.
Jans is the third head coach in FC Cincinnati’s history and its fourth overall, including its United Soccer League seasons (2016-18). He signed a managerial contract through Dec. 31, 2020.
