Staying in the mid 20’s for your Friday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Temperatures stay well below average this afternoon, with a daytime a high of 25 degrees.
Tonight will be cold again with Saturday morning lows in the teens. Both Saturday and Sunday afternoons will warm in the 40s but do not expect much sunshine this weekend. We will see some but clouds will be on the increase.
The next rain arrives Tuesday and after that the weather will settle down for a week or two.
The Ohio River is now above its Cincinnati flood stage of 52.0’ and is forecast to crest at 54.6’ 6 pm Saturday. The river will remain above flood stage through the weekend and drop below 52’ Monday evening. The river will also crest slightly higher than flood stage upriver at Meldahl Dam and Maysville.
