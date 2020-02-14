Tri-state students go silent for day to raise awareness about communication-impaired classmates

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds of students at Ludlow Independent Schools took a day-long vow of silence Thursday, aimed raising awareness of their fellow students who have trouble communicating.
The effort began as a service learning project of Tammy Robert’s special education class. In the past, the class has collected eyeglasses, but this year, they decided to not to speak.
It’s an idea that snowballed into a district-wide event.
“I just hope they realize how hard it is for these kids to communicate with their family and friends,” Ludlow High-School senior Bradley Zwick said. “So they can see what it’s like for them. It’s easy for us to communicate with our friends and teachers, but for them it’s hard.”
In addition to raising awareness, the effort is raising hundreds of dollars that will help teachers buy games and toys for nonverbal or communication-impaired students.
If you want to donate to Mrs. Robert’s classroom, you can call the Ludlow Independent School District.
