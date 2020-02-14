Police searching for suspect in rash of car break-ins at Tri-state gyms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police across five districts are searching for a suspect reportedly going through vehicles at local gyms while the victims are working out.
Police say the suspect targets Planet Fitnesses but has also hit at least five other gyms in the Tri-state.
One of the victims is a woman named Lyanna, who preferred we not reveal her surname.
Lyanna was at the Planet Fitness in Western Hills on Tuesday getting her membership and came back, she says, to find her window busted and her purse missing.
“I thought I made somebody mad,” she told FOX19 NOW. “I thought I cut somebody off or something.”
In video provided by Planet Fitness, you can see the suspect bash her car’s window and take off with Lyanna’s belongings.
“It was just that I was there for, like, less than 30 minutes, and it happened so quick,” Lyanna said. “I was more mad that my window got busted out.”
Planet Fitness says the suspect has targeted at least five of their gyms, including those in Newport, Florence, Fort Wright and Eastgate in addition to the Western Hills location.
Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz says the issue is widespread.
“This is a problem everywhere,” Franz told FOX19 NOW. “They (car thieves) typically know that if you go to a fitness center, you can find someone who left their purse or jacket or laptop in the backseat.”
Lyanna says she’s learned her lesson.
“Definitely keep your purse with you,” she said, “even if you go in for five minutes.”
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.