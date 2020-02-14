Why you shouldn’t feel pressured to spend on Valentine’s Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you feel pressure to spend on Valentine’s Day, you’re not alone. But there is a way to save money and make your Valentine happy too.
It’s the most romantic holiday of the year, with cards, gifts, flowers and dinner all on the docket. That can add up, making Valentine’s Day the second-most expensive holiday in the U.S. Sales will reportedly top $20 billion this year alone!
Women are usually the card-givers, 85 percent of the time in fact. Meanwhile, men spend almost twice as much as women do on the holiday itself.
If you’re wondering, 94 percent of us want chocolate tomorrow.
But there are other ways to say ‘I love you.’ Don’t overspend. Thoughtful gifts are more important, with 12 percent of women saying they would be happy if their partner did something for the household they usually do, like chores or childcare.
So maybe chores... and chocolate.
