‘Confess to these crimes’: Accused serial rapist’s nephew wants to help victims get justice

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The nephew of accused serial rapist William Blankenship has some strong words for his uncle.
Blankenship, 55, was indicted Tuesday on three counts of burglary, four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
He’s accused of breaking into three homes in the Mt. Washington/Anderson Township area from 1999-2001 and raping three separate victims.
“Confess to these crimes. Tell everyone the extent of them. Tell everyone what’s not already known in this investigation. Come out with everything. Just be honest,” Blankenship’s nephew said.
Brad Blankenship, who lives outside the country, is coming forward because he says it’s the right thing to do.
“Being able to help the victims get justice and have people get a profile on this person that’s capable of this. That’s why I wanted to do this,” Brad said.
Brad was four years old at the time his uncle is accused of raping his first victim in 1999.
As a child, Brad remembers his uncle as, “A nice guy. He was always funny. He liked to play with me and my sister. He always told me and my sister, because he didn’t have any kids of his own, that we were like his kids."
Throughout his youth, Brad says his uncle did have problems.
“My uncle was drunk a lot. Since I can remember he was an alcoholic,” Brad said.
In 2003, court records show William Blankenship was guilty of DUI in Campbell County, Kentucky.
In 2015, he was found guilty of assault.
Brad says he didn’t think his uncle was capable of doing what he’s accused of. However, he says there were warning signs.
“I think we’re dealing with somebody that truly lacks human emotion. I felt that way about my uncle for a long time that he really is like this soulless person that all of the emotion he shows is just going through the rounds and he’s just not like us,” Brad said.
William Blankenship is in the Campbell County Jail and is fighting extradition to Ohio to face the charges against him.
In the meantime, Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says he is combing through unsolved rape cases to see if Blankenship’s DNA is a match.
