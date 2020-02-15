Driver in critical condition after crash on Westwood Northern Blvd

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 2-vehicle crash in North Fairmount left one driver badly injured, according to Cincinnati police dispatch.
The crash reportedly happened in the 1800 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around noon Saturday.
During the crash a truck left the road and flew into the woods.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a Tri-state hospital, where as of 3 p.m. they were reported to be in critical condition.
There is no word on which hospital the driver was taken to or the condition of the other driver.
