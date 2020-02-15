Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the New York Rangers topped the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1. Alexandar Georgiev had 36 saves and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Rangers. They have won four straight and are 7-2 in their last nine. They swept a back-to-back, beating Minnesota in a shootout on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 19th goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves for injury ravaged Columbus, which lost its fourth straight. Georgiev started ahead of Igor Shesterkin, who missed his second game with an ankle injury.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians have already suffered a blow in spring training. Starter Mike Clevinger injured his left knee during a workout in Arizona and will have surgery. The team says he tore cartilage Wednesday. The team said Clevinger will be able to return to major league game activity in six to eight weeks. Clevinger won 13 games last season. The Indians are counting on him to have a larger role after two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber was traded this winter. Clevinger has won 38 games over the past three seasons. The Indians also signed free agent outfielder Domingo Santana, who will get a chance to win a stating job.
UNDATED (AP) — NL MVP Cody Bellinger, All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer and others around the major leagues are hammering the Houston Astros for their sign-stealing scam and their apologies this week. Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says the Astros still haven't gone far enough to take responsibility for what they did and the damage it caused. Major League Baseball found the Astros illegally stole signs during their run to the 2017 World Series championship and also used the scam in 2018. Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood says he thinks Houston hitters will face retaliation from opposing pitchers this season.
UNDATED (AP) — Former Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Scott Howson has been selected as the next president and CEO of the American Hockey League. Howson succeeds Dave Andrews in the job. Andrews was AHL president and CEO for the past 26 years. The league's board of governors unanimously elected Howson to the job. Howson takes over effective July 1. He is currently the Edmonton Oilers' director of player development. Howson previously spent six seasons as GM for Columbus. He has a law degree from Canada's York University. Andrews will remain chairman of the AHL's board of governors.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Wright State beat Illinois-Chicago 75-58. The Raiders maintained a one-game lead over second-place Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League. Bill Wampler added 19 points and Tanner Holden 16 for Wright State, which has won seven of its last eight games. The Raiders made 19 of 21 free throws. Tarkus Ferguson scored 18 points, Marcus Ottey 15 and Jordan Blount 10 for the Flames
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jayvon Graves had 27 points as Buffalo got past Toledo 83-67. Josh Mballa and Jeenathan Williams each had 12 points for Buffalo. Antwain Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds. Marreon Jackson, Spencer Littleson and Luke Knapke each had 13 points for the Rockets.