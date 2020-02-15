Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians have already suffered a blow in spring training. Starter Mike Clevinger injured his left knee during a workout in Arizona and will have surgery. The team says he tore cartilage Wednesday. The team said Clevinger will be able to return to major league game activity in six to eight weeks. Clevinger won 13 games last season. The Indians are counting on him to have a larger role after two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber was traded this winter. Clevinger has won 38 games over the past three seasons. The Indians also signed free agent outfielder Domingo Santana, who will get a chance to win a stating job.