Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

The conviction Friday of a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach of lying to police when she denied that two teen athletes told her of sexual abuse by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in 1997 is the latest fallout from the scandal that has rocked the school. Kathie Klages was found guilty of a felony and a misdemeanor, making her the second person other than Nassar to be found guilty of charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment. Numerous people have been charged, fired or forced out of their jobs during the investigations into the once-renowned physician.