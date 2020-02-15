Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
60-day law license suspension suggested for Indiana AG
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 60-day law license suspension is being recommended for Indiana’s attorney general after allegations that he grabbed the buttocks of a female state legislator and inappropriately touched three other women during a party. The recommendation filed Friday with the state Supreme Court puts Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill’s ability to remain as state government’s top lawyer in jeopardy as he must have a law license to hold the position. It wasn't immediately clear how a temporary suspension would affect his status. Former state Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby proposed the punishment in a report to the court, which will make the final decision.
AP-US-CHILDREN-KILLED-INDIANA
Mother of 3 kids killed in bus stop crash avoids charges
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say a northern Indiana mother of three children killed in a school bus stop crash will not face charges for attacking the driver who had just been sentenced for the crash. WRTV-TV reports the office of Miami County Prosecutor Jeff Sinkovics confirmed he has decided not to press charges against Brittany Ingle of Rochester. After Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced on Dec. 18 to four years in prison for the deaths of Alivia Stahl, 9, and her twin 6-year-old brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle, the children's mother rushed past security and attacked Shepherd.
STOLEN SCULPTURES
Police probe theft of sculptures from White River State Park
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into the theft of two metal sculptures from White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis. Indiana State Capitol Police Detective Charles Meneely says in a news release Fridaym the two basketball-sized sculptures were stolen from their posts on the park's Environmental Trail sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8. The black cold-rolled-steel sculptures depict a monarch butterfly and a bird and nest. Meneely is asking anyone with any information about the theft to contact him at (317) 234-2131. Anonymous tips will be accepted.
MICHIGAN FACTORY CLOSING
Michigan facility to close after promised $22M in investment
CAPAC, Mich. (AP) — A company that makes automotive air conditioning systems and advanced engine components is planning to shut down its Michigan plant next year. The move comes after Keihin North America promised to invest $22 million into a new plant that would have provided 260 jobs. The company said in a news release it hasn't been able to expand new business as quickly as hoped. Operations at the plant in Capac, Michigan, will cease in February 2021. The plant has 165 workers. It makes automotive air conditioning systems and advanced engine components. Tokyo-based Keihin Corp. is is a major supplier to Honda. Its North American headquarters is in Indiana.
ARKANSAS YOUTH LOCKUPS
Company managing 4 youth lockups in Arkansas to end contract
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Indiana company that operates four Arkansas youth lockups says it won't renew its contract with the state this summer because of the financial burden and a lack of support. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Youth Opportunity Investments LLC sent a letter to state officials on Wednesday saying it would not continue its one-year, more than $15 million contract past June 30. State Department of Human Services officials say Arkansas hopes to find a new company to operate the facilities and provide more expertise on the best approach for treating the children. Youth Opportunity manages lockups at Dermott, Harrisburg, Lewisville and Mansfield.
AP-US-MICHIGAN-STATE-SEXUAL-ASSAULT-FALLOUT
How the Larry Nassar scandal has affected others
The conviction Friday of a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach of lying to police when she denied that two teen athletes told her of sexual abuse by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in 1997 is the latest fallout from the scandal that has rocked the school. Kathie Klages was found guilty of a felony and a misdemeanor, making her the second person other than Nassar to be found guilty of charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment. Numerous people have been charged, fired or forced out of their jobs during the investigations into the once-renowned physician.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG-RECORD
Buttigieg's rocky record on race gets a closer look
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is facing a more intense spotlight on his past leadership on issues of race and policing as he tries to translate his strong showing in Iowa and New Hampshire into support in looming contests in more diverse states. Buttigieg, who spent eight years as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has in recent days tripped up at times as he was grilled about his record, including the racial disparity in marijuana arrests in South Bend and decisions that led to him having no African American leaders in his administration during a crucial stretch of his tenure.
ELECTION 2020-LIMBAUGH
Limbaugh draws bipartisan criticism for Buttigieg remarks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh is drawing bipartisan criticism for saying the country won't elect openly gay Democrat Pete Buttigieg because it's not ready for a president who 'loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage." Limbaugh is a Trump ally and made the remarks Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show. Buttigieg has finished near the top in Democrats' first two presidential contests in Iowa and New Hampshire. Fellow Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says Buttigieg has honor and courage. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he doesn't think a candidate's sexual orientation would hurt his or her chances.