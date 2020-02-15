Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-XGR-MEDICAL-MARIJUANA-KENTUCKY
Speaker: Vote on medical marijuana bill possible next week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne says a bill to legalize medical marijuana for some medical conditions could come up for a House vote as soon as next week. It's another sign medical cannabis advocates have gained momentum. The measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. A lead sponsor, Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, has predicted it would pass the House handily. Osborne said Friday that House Republicans will gauge support when the GOP-led legislature reconvenes Tuesday. Under the bill, a regulatory board would determine what conditions would qualify for doctors to prescribe marijuana to patients.
Former teacher pleads guilty to dragging 9-year-old student
GREENUP, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher seen on video dragging an elementary school student has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge. The Daily Independent reports the plea agreement reached Wednesday calls for Trina Abrams to serve 120 days of home confinement as part of a two-year probation sentence. Abrams was a teacher at Wurtland Elementary in Greenup in October 2018 when school video showed her dragging a 9-year-old boy by his wrists through the halls. The boy's mother said her son has limited speech and has been diagnosed with autism and other disorders. Nelson called the sentence fair and said she and her son are moving forward.
Fiery train derailment in Kentucky spills ethanol into river
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a large rock slide caused a fiery train derailment in eastern Kentucky that briefly trapped two crew members and caused a chemical leak into a river. Two crew members of the CSX train were initially trapped in a flaming locomotive along the river’s edge Thursday morning before climbing out and waiting for firefighters to rescue them by boat. Officials say they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. CSX said in a statement that the train derailed into the Big Sandy River in Pike County around 7 a.m. State officials said the Mountain Water District intake was closed until the water can be tested.
Sites in Tennessee, Kentucky, added to Civil Rights Trail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two sites in Kentucky and two in Tennessee have been added to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville and the SEEK Museum in Russellville are the two new sites in Kentucky. In Memphis, Tennessee, the Beale Street Historic District and the WDIA radio station were also added to the trail, which was launched in 2018 to promote civil rights tourism. The sites were announced at B.B. King's restaurant on Beale Street on Thursday. The Civil Rights Trail includes about 120 churches, courthouses, schools, museums and other landmarks located between Topeka, Kansas, and Washington, D.C.
Highway safety project planned for U.S. 60 in east Kentucky
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Transportation officials say a highway safety project is planned to upgrade a section of U.S. Highway 60 in eastern Kentucky. The state Transportation Cabinet said in a news release Thursday that the project along six miles of the highway around the Rowan and Bath county line will realign a sharp curve. And, it will replace the Kentucky Highway 801 intersection with a mini-roundabout. The project also will complete pavement improvements, new rumble strips, improved roadway markings, and new guardrails and signs on U.S. 60. State highway engineers will hold a public meeting Feb. 20 in Farmers to discuss the upgrade.
House panel approves bill to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House committee has approved a bill to cap out-of-pocket costs that many Kentuckians with diabetes pay for insulin. The measure cleared the House Health and Family Services Thursday without opposition. It goes to the full House next. The bill would limit out-of-pocket costs to $100 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply. That cap would apply only to people with commercial health insurance plans. The push to provide relief for Kentuckians struggling to afford insulin is supported by Gov. Andy Beshear. He mentioned the issue in his State of the Commonwealth speech last month.