Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio-based bank says it has fired a small number of employees who stole customer information and gave it to people outside the bank. Fifth Third Bank says it all was part of an orchestrated fraud ring and not a cyber-security data breach. The Cincinnati-based bank says it has identified about 100 customers who were victims of fraud. It's also contacting customers whose data may have been accessed. The bank says the employees who were involved in the fraud ring worked in the company's Cincinnati offices. A Fifth Third spokeswoman says it’s not known they will face charges.