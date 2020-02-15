Man to possibly face 15 years in prison after fatal Taylor Mill crash

KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -A man could face up to 15 years in prison in connection to an accident that killed his wife and injured a father and his two sons in June, said the Commonwealth Attorney, Rob Sanders.
Sanders says assistant attorneys are recommending the 15-year sentence for Yakema Buckley, 40, of Independence, KY, who entered a plea deal Thursday to manslaughter, assault, and two counts of wanton endangerment.
On June 5, Taylor Mill police were called to Pride Parkway near Lakewood Drive for a 2-vehicle accident.
Sanders says a Cadillac was t-boned by a Chevrolet Suburban after crossing a grass median into northbound traffic.
Witnesses told police the Cadillac had been operating erratically as it left Covington and was heading southbound into Taylor Mill, said Sanders.
Sanders says officers found Buckley behind the wheel of the car and his wife, Crystal Ann Buckley, in the passenger seat.
Yakema and Crystal were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Crystal died as a result of the injuries, said Sanders.
The driver of the Suburban suffered minor injuries and the 11-year-old passenger suffered a broken foot. The second child in the car was uninjured.
Urine test results show Yakema was under the influence of benzodiazepines, fentanyl, opiates, cocaine, and THC.
Yakema is scheduled for sentencing May 2.
