Boone County police looking for critically missing 14-year-old girl with ’multiple disorders'

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A 14-year-old girl is missing from her Walton, Kentucky home, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl, Isabella Reynolds, reportedly suffers from multiple mental health disorders and could be suicidal.
The sheriff’s office describes Reynolds as a white female, 5′4″ and 100 lbs., with blonde hair, blue eyes and braces. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and a silver backpack.
Reynolds reportedly left her Walton home at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says she is a critical missing person due to her disorders.
Anyone with information about where she might be is urged to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.