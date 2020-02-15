Non-profit creates historic district in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A non-profit organization in East Price Hill created a historic district into a creative campus.
Director of Price Hill Will, Rebecca Hastings, says they created the historic district in the 3100 and 3200 block of Warsaw Avenue.
“We have the police station, the fire station, the library, so these are really important community buildings that we wanted to save,” said Hastings.
Price Hill Will acquired eight of the buildings in the district.
The antique buildings in the two-block proposed district are largely an intact snapshot of a time when development began to increase rapidly.
With an eye on the past, Price Hill Will is looking toward the future.
"Our goal is to have the first floor be a couple of restaurants here, but then also organizations that we've partnered with that serve youth and families to the arts," said Hastings. "So we've worked with a lot of groups like Wordplay, Elements, and Art Works that really use the arts as a tool to bring families together. So that will be on the first floor, and that really compliments the library, the rec center, and our Masonic Lodge project. So all kinds of things in the same one-block square area that will serve youth and families and the upper floors will be affordable apartments."
Hastings says they are excited to create this historic district to promote corridor revitalization and to bring the arts and affordable apartments back to the neighborhood.
It will cost about $10 million to rehab all of the buildings, said Hastings.
