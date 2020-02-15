Repairs being completed on cross at St. George Church

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A new cross will be put up on top of the St. George Church in Corryville Saturday after wind damaged the previous one.
The giant copper cross, which has been there for nearly 150 years, blew down after a strong windstorm occurred.
In 2008, a fire nearly destroyed the building, but the cross remained.
“We had some storms around the area this year that took out a section of the cross and we ended up having to take the entire cross down and replace it,” said a member of the church and construction team, Eric Hempleman.
Hempleman and his team welded a new brass cross, that weighs 80 pounds, built to the same specs as the previous one.
“We had to get scaffold set up to it and we ended up accessing it, taking down the original historic cross from 1873, I believe,” said Hempleman.
Hempleman says they made an exact replica of the previous cross.
They did not find anything historic when they removed the old cross. The church will decide if they want to use it as a time capsule in case something happens to it in the next 100 years.
“It’s awesome to be a part of the community, to come here just about every weekend and actually get to work on the building,” said Hempleman.
