Second employee accused of stealing from clients at Tri-State nonprofit

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Another employee of a Clermont County nonprofit is accused of stealing from clients.
Clermont Adult Residential Homes helps find housing for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Kelly Marck faces six counts of theft from a person in a protected class according to an indictment from June 2019.
Marck is accused of stealing money from the nonprofit from Jan. 2017 to Oct. 2018.
“It’s sad. It’s sad. They trust us so much. They don’t even have a voice for themselves,” said an employee who says she’s been with the nonprofit for 20 years.
“You’re the one that is taking care of the person’s finances. Their Social Security checks or if they work, you take care of that,” said the employee.
The employee says many of the nonprofit’s clients can’t read so they rely on the employees to help with their finances.
“That’s what makes it easy,” said the employee.
She also gave an example of a woman she cared for who did not have any immediate family nearby or anyone to help.
The employee says no one checked on how she was handling the woman’s finances and she never had to turn in any type of proof or documentation.
Taylor Kidwell was indicted on Feb. 6, 2020, on two counts of aggravated theft. She’s accused of stealing $175,00 from the nonprofit over a six-month period.
“I mean, it’s awful. With our company, a lot of the clients are elderly, you’re stealing from elderly people but on top of that they are developmentally disabled,” she said. “It’s like a double whammy. You’re doing a really awful thing," said another employee.
Both employees say they would like to see protocol changed at the nonprofit to keep the clients safe.
They recommend a requirement to turn in the clients’ bank statements regularly.
FOX19 NOW reached out to the manager for both Kidwell and Marck. She told us “no comment”.
Kidwell appeared in court on Friday. The judge told her she can’t have contact with the victim or the nonprofit.
She must report to a probation officer and she can’t leave the state for more than 24 hours.
If she breaks any of the conditions, she must pay a $25,000 bond. Kidwell will be back in court on Feb. 28.
Marck will be in court again on March 3.
