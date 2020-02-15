Slight chance Sunday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Clouds will thicken overnight into Sunday morning with low temps falling into the low 30′s.
A weak disturbance will provide the slight chance of a rain/snow mix Sunday morning, and perhaps an isolated shower before mid-day.
Otherwise, expect a fair amount of clouds with afternoon high temps in the low to mid 40’s.
Rain arrives Monday evening and sticks around into Tuesday morning.
High temps both days will climb to near 50 degrees.
Sunshine returns from Wednesday into the upcoming weekend with high temps rising from the 30’s into the low 40’s by Saturday.
