Valentine’s Day is for lovers - but some just want to forget

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Valentine’s Day is all about love but some people would rather just forget the day period.
Chris and Michaele decided it was time to tie the knot.
“I’ve been badgering him for a long time," Michaele said.
“I’m worn down,” Chris said.
The couple met 10 years ago on My Space.
“I had stage four cancer in ’15 and he took care of me through it and now he’s sick and I’m taking care of him through it,” Michaele said.
But as Mr. and Mrs. Alexander were joined in wedded bliss, other people were using the day to call it quits.
Junk King set up one of its trucks in Loveland - note the irony - to help those who wanted to part with their ex’s possessions.
“Someone came up to our truck and threw a piece of jewelry in the back and said, ‘Take this stuff, I’m done,' and got back in their car and drove away," CEO of Junk King Jack Brendamour said.
A woman who stopped by the truck says her son is still her Valentine but his stuff had to go.
“I had these bags sitting in my family room so it was a good opportunity to get rid of these things,” she said.
Her son knew what she was doing and he didn’t care. He said to get rid of it.
“It’s more of a fun, creative thing to kind of get people who don’t have a fun date tonight to kind of laugh and have a good time,” Brendamour said.
Items that were tossed were either donated or recycled.
