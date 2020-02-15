When will the ‘C’ in Cincinnati at the Duke Energy Convention Center be fixed?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You can see it from Interstate 75. It lights up the Cincinnati’s skyline and, depending on which direction you’re coming from, it greets you as you make your way into downtown.
But right now the 'C’ in Cincinnati on the side of the Duke Energy Convention Center isn’t working properly.
Some people say they haven’t even noticed anything was wrong, but others say they have because they drive past it every day.
The sign consists of metal panels that sit at 45-degree angles inside a three-dimensional steel grid that form the word “Cincinnati.”
If you haven't seen it, it sits on the western facade of the building.
Duke Energy Convention Center officials say they're working on a fix.
They sent FOX19 NOW a statement on Friday saying, “The DECC has worked with the manufacturers and made necessary repairs to the icon sign, however shortly thereafter the issue reoccurred. All parties involved (manufacturers/contractors) have been working to develop a long-term solution to address the situation. We know that the community has a sense of pride in the icon sign and hope to have the issue resolved soon. We look forward to “CINCINNATI” shining brightly once again!”
We also asked officials if they’ve been able to pinpoint exactly what the problem is and if they have any idea when it might be fixed.
We are waiting for a response and will update you when we learn more.
