When will the ‘C’ in Cincinnati at the Duke Energy Convention Center be fixed?

They sent FOX19 NOW a statement on Friday saying, “The DECC has worked with the manufacturers and made necessary repairs to the icon sign, however shortly thereafter the issue reoccurred. All parties involved (manufacturers/contractors) have been working to develop a long-term solution to address the situation. We know that the community has a sense of pride in the icon sign and hope to have the issue resolved soon. We look forward to “CINCINNATI” shining brightly once again!”