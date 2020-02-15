18-year-old pleads guilty to sexual battery, court documents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for sexual battery after he was accused of raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl and posting it on Snapchat, court documents said.
Court documents say Dominic Cboins, 18, was originally charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual battery. The rape allegedly occurred at the Mason Inn in April 2019, said Warren County Prosecutor, David Fornshell.
Previous Story | Prosecutor: 3 men accused of raping unconscious girl in Mason
His rape charge was dismissed and he must register as a sexual predator, court documents said.
Two other Warren County men, Alexander Wood and Quentin Smith, were also indicted in the same case.
Court documents show Smith and Wood are each charged with one count of rape, one count of sexual battery, one count of use of a minor in nude material or performance, and three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
Wood and Smith are scheduled to appear in court to enter a plea March. 10.
