FC Cincinnati’s Darren Mattocks facing two felony charges in Pennsylvania

BRADENTON, Florida – Second-year FC Cincinnati forward Darren Mattocks is facing two felony charges in Pennsylvania, according to FOX19 NOW's media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Mattocks, 29, a scorer of three goals in the 2019 Major League Soccer season for Cincinnati, is facing one count each of making a false, fraudulent or incomplete insurance claim and theft by deception in Carroll Township, Pennsylvania.
Mattocks couldn't be reached for comment for this story.
Mattocks trained with the club during the first leg of its ongoing preseason in Tucson, Arizona.
The Enquirer has covered FC Cincinnati's second leg of preseason in Bradenton, Florida and has not seen Mattocks present.
FC Cincinnati declined to comment on the situation, citing its policy of not commenting on players’ personal matters.
League sources said Mattocks is still on the FC Cincinnati roster.
Mattocks' attorney, David J. Shrager, didn't immediately respond to The Enquirer's Sunday request for comment.
MLS officials also didn't immediately respond to The Enquirer's request.
According to court documents independently obtained by The Enquirer, Mattocks last appeared in court Jan. 29.
Mattocks did not participate in the club’s Jan. 29 friendly against Phoenix Rising FC. At that time, the absence was due to what the team described as a personal matter.
Asked about Mattocks’ role in the 2020 FC Cincinnati team on a conference call the following day, FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans said: "To be honest, he's not into the plans."
Mattocks is scheduled to return to court Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. for a formal arraignment, court documents state.
FC Cincinnati kicks off its 2020 MLS regular season three days later with a March 1 match against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.
FC Cincinnati’s Darren Mattocks scored the opening goal for the club in the 2019 preseason Wednesday, Jan. 30 against Montreal Impact. Cincinnati Enquirer
