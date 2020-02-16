Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAL. Ill. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 19 of his 25 points after halftime and Valparaiso completed a massive comeback to trip up Illinois State 65-62, taking the lead for the first time with 14.1 seconds on the clock. Valpo trailed by 17 three times in the second half before Freeman-Liberty took charge, making his last eight field goals and adding four steals. The Crusaders defense was clutch in the last 20 seconds with two steals and a game-ending blocked shot. Zach Copeland scored 17 for Illinois State