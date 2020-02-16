Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is passionate about helping children in Greece and Africa. Kevin Love is trying to shine the brightest light he can on mental health by sharing his own struggles. Chris Paul is aiming to ensure that technology comes to schools where it hasn’t been affordable. Former President Barack Obama is aware of all those endeavors. And he’s trying to make sure plenty of other people find out as well. That’s why Obama invited that trio of NBA stars to sit alongside him for a panel discussion hosted by his foundation on Saturday, saying he invited that trio of basketball stars to laud what he called their “extraordinary leadership” when it comes to their off-court work.
UNDATED (AP) — The war of words between Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph may spill over into the courts. Rudolph's agent says Garrett opened himself up to “legal liability” after reiterating his claim that Rudolph used a racial slur shortly before their infamous brawl last November. Garrett told ESPN that Rudolph used “the N-word” while getting sacked by Garrett, a claim Rudolph called “1,000% false.” The NFL found no evidence that Rudolph uttered a slur. Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and hit him with it during the fight, an action that resulted in an indefinite suspension that was lifted earlier this week.
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 19 points, Jalen Crutcher had 17 and No. 6 Dayton won its 14th straight game with a 71-63 victory over Massachusetts. Dayton (23-2, 12-0 Atlantic 10) shot 53 percent from the field and hasn’t lost since a 78-76 overtime game against Colorado on Dec. 21. The Flyers remain unbeaten in regulation this season after carrying the fifth-longest winning streak in Division I into the game. Tre Mitchell had a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds and Samba Diallo added 10 points for the Minutemen. They've dropped seven of their last 10 games.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Buckeyes kept their NCAA hopes alive, topping Purdue 68-52 for their fifth win in the past six games, pulling to .500 in the Big Ten for the first time since December. All eight Buckeyes to play hit the scoreboard, led by Kyle Young with 16 and Kaleb Wesson with 13 and a season-high four steals. Luther Muhammad scored 11. Evan Boudreaux contributed 17 for the Boilermakers, while Jahaad Proctor added 15.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Mikel Beyers scored 18 points and Jannson Williams added 14 and Marshall beat UTEP 71-61 on Saturday. Taevion Kinsey added 11 points for the Thundering Herd, which recorded 17 assists on their 25-made baskets. Jarrod West totaled a game-high eight assists, one fewer than UTEP. Marshall finished with 12 3-pointers including four from Williams. UTEP built a quick 11-3 lead, Marshall put together a 13-2 run and led by three. Bryson Williams tied it with a 3, Jannson Williams countered with one fom beyond the arc and the Thundering Herd led the rest of the way. Bryson Williams led UTEP with 23 points,
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Turner had a season-high 33 points as Bowling Green defeated Ball St. 77-71. Tahjai Teague led the Cardinals on Saturday with 21 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Jarron Coleman scored 12 points in a 19-2 run that included eight Bowling Green turnovers and brought Cardinals within 72-69 with 30 seconds remaining. But Turner made five free throws from there to offset a basket by Teague.