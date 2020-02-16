A little rain arrives Monday evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Clouds will briefly clear out tonight and we will start Monday on a dry but chilly note.
Temps Monday morning will be in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Clouds will be on the increase through the day, but afternoon high temps will wander close to the 50-degree mark.
Showers will develop Monday evening and linger through the first half of Tuesday.
High temps Tuesday will once again top out near 50 degrees despite mostly cloudy skies.
High pressure and sunshine return from Wednesday into the weekend with a brief dip back into the 30’s Thursday and Friday.
