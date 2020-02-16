Man fires shot with stolen handgun during foot pursuit in Lincoln Heights

VILLAGE OF LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) -A man fired a shot with a stolen handgun while being chased on foot by a deputy Friday in Lincoln Heights, the affidavit says.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says a deputy saw a driver, 26-year-old Gregory McIntosh, traveling through the village with an equipment violation around 10:30 p.m.
Sheriff Neil says the deputy stopped McIntosh due to the violation.
During the traffic stop, McIntosh got out of the driver’s seat and tried to flee the area on foot. As McIntosh was attempting to flee the area, he jumped a fence and fired the shot, said Sheriff Neil.
McIntosh was then taken into custody, said, Sheriff Neil.
Court documents say McIntosh had the gun while under disability from a felony drug conviction in 2014.
He now faces one count of having weapons under disability and one count of receiving stolen property, court documents say.
