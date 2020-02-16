North Canton City Schools reveal contents found inside purse lost by student in 1957

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly nine months after a North Canton City Schools custodian found a purse missing since 1957, the school finally shared photos of what was found inside.
North Canton City Schools said NCMS custodian Chas Pyle went to reattach loose trim between lockers and a wall when he found the purse at the bottom of the opening on May 29.
Pyle pulled the purse out and and took it to the office where they looked through it to find its owner, according to NCCS.
School officials learned the purse belonged to Patti Rumfola, a 1960 Hoover graduate who lost it back in 1957.
The school district was able to track down Rumfola’s family thanks to the investigative work the community did through Facebook.
Rumfola had already passed away, but her five children opened the purse altogether at a family gathering in the fall “to have a glimpse into their mother’s life as a teenager at Hoover High School," according to NCCS.
The school district said each of her five children kept one of the wheat pennies found in the wallet as a token of remembrance of their mom.
NCCS got the family’s permission to share photos of the purse’s contents, and said those who may have gone to school in the 1950s and 1960s may have memories of some of the items.
