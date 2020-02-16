Tony Fernandez, whose 17 MLB seasons included one with Reds, dies at 57

Cincinnati Reds' Bret Boone is greeted at the plate by teammates Tony Fernandez, left, and Brian Dorsett after Boone's two-run homer in the third inning in Chicago, May 2, 1994. Chicago Cubs catcher Mark Parent, right, looks on. It was the Cubs' 11th straight loss at home, a club record. The Cubs even tried a change of uniform to break the streak. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell) (Source: Fred Jewell)