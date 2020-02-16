1-year-old dog rescued from flooded Ohio River, police say

CALIFORNIA, Ohio (FOX19) -A 1-year-old Great Pyrenees female dog was rescued Friday from the flooded Ohio River in California, said police.
Police say “Frosty” was in a flooded backwater area along I-275, near the 5900 block of Berte Street.
“The dog survived a lot to that point, managing to find support on floating logs,” said SPCA Cincinnati’s Sgt. Conners.
Sgt. Conners says he could see the sense of relief in her eyes when she was rescued.
SCPA Cincinnati say Frosty is safe and resting.
“She is the sweetest thing, allowing our staff to care for all of her immediate needs,” said the SPCA Cincinnati in a Facebook post.
Those who want to help Frosty can visit spcacincinnati.org.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.